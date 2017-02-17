Know and Do

27 min ago

There will be a sale on miscellaneous items from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 880 Tyler Road in Russellville. All proceeds go to the River Valley Food Bank.

