Jeanice Falls recognized at Suns game
Arkansas Tech University held a ceremony before its women's basketball game on Thursday to recognize Jeanice Falls of Russellville as the Golden Suns' No. 1 fan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dardanelle Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan 30
|james
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan 13
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC