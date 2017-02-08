Garrett's Blog: Cold Slowly Arriving;...

Garrett's Blog: Cold Slowly Arriving; Won't Last

Wednesday Feb 8

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are as much as 30Ao higher in Russellville and Clarksville compared to the bitterly cold winds in Bentonville with temperatures in the low 40s and wind chill values in the 30s. The high temperature for the day has already been reached in NW Arkansas earlier this morning with 50s.

Russellville, AR

