Game Changer: Amazon to collect sales tax

City officials said Friday that Amazon's decision to begin collecting sales taxes in Arkansas on March 1 would mean more revenues that are sorely needed and is a big plus for Russellville. Arkansas will join 38 other states and the District of Columbia where Amazon has relented after years of resisting efforts to collect taxes in states where it doesn't have a physical presence, according to The Associated Press, Amazon spokeswoman Jill Kerr made the announcement and declined to elaborate on the move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.