Four file for Ward 1 seat
Four Russellville residents filed by the noon deadline Friday to be candidates in the April 11 special election for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat on the City Council. Andrew Barrett and Chuck Frankhouse filed Friday before the deadline.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say a Prayer for Jeremy Heffington's family
|5 hr
|Cannonball
|2
|Dardanelle Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan 30
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
