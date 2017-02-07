Filing deadline Friday for special election
Russellville residents who live in Ward 1 only have until noon Friday if they wish to file as a candidate for the April 11 special election. The Russellville City Council voted during its January meeting to conduct the special election for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat.
