City OKs Weir Road bids; despite potential legal hurdle
The Russellville City Council called a special meeting Tuesday and voted on one item -- to accept the bid for the Weir Road Corridor water and sewer project that will cost nearly $3 million and could mean major development by potential retailers and businesses. What was missing from Tuesday's vote was stipulations recommended by City Attorney Trey Smith.
