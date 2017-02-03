City OKs Weir Road bids; despite pote...

City OKs Weir Road bids; despite potential legal hurdle

The Russellville City Council called a special meeting Tuesday and voted on one item -- to accept the bid for the Weir Road Corridor water and sewer project that will cost nearly $3 million and could mean major development by potential retailers and businesses. What was missing from Tuesday's vote was stipulations recommended by City Attorney Trey Smith.

