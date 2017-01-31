Awareness on the rise for human trafficking
Two organizations with the same goal and purpose came together on Saturday for a fundraiser. Partners Against Trafficking Humans , an organization based in Little Rock that takes in adult victims of trafficking, and New Hope Youth Ministries, an organization based in Russellville and founded by retired Emergency Medical Service worker Art Heathcock that will soon take in victims of trafficking who are minors, both work to help victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Mon
|james
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan 13
|Curious04
|1
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec '16
|doughnuts
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC