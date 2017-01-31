Awareness on the rise for human traff...

Awareness on the rise for human trafficking

Two organizations with the same goal and purpose came together on Saturday for a fundraiser. Partners Against Trafficking Humans , an organization based in Little Rock that takes in adult victims of trafficking, and New Hope Youth Ministries, an organization based in Russellville and founded by retired Emergency Medical Service worker Art Heathcock that will soon take in victims of trafficking who are minors, both work to help victims.

