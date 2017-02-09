ATU Theatre musical comedy
Arkansas Tech University Theatre will present four performances of the musical comedy "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" during the month of February. Opening night is set for Thursday at the Techionery Theatre, 1502 N. El Paso Ave. in Russellville.
