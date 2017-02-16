Arrest made in robbery

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Courier

Treyton X. Johnson, 22, appeared in felony bond hearings on Friday in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Dollar General on State Highway 124 in Russellville on Sept. 27, 2016.

