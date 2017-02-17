Aquatic center's first year budget: $325,292
The Russellville City Council voted to approve the maintenance and operating budget for the Russellville Aquatic Center during Thursday's regular meeting. Recreation and Parks Director Mack Hollis told aldermen it would cost $325,292 to operate the aquatic center when it opens.
