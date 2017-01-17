Today
Members of the community will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today with a ceremony hosted by the Pink Rose Arts and Civics Club from 9-10:10 a.m. at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, located at 321 S. Houston Place in Russellville. The annual "Bridge the Gap" march will immediately follow from the church to the Hughes Community Center.
