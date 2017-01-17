Second arrest made in 2016 murder
The prosecuting attorney for the Fifth Judicial District said Thursday a second man was arrested by Johnson County authorities in the June 2016 murder of a Russellville man. David Gibbons said that Maximus Howard Stillwell, 30, of London was arrested Monday and faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Ricky Partin, 34. He is being held at the Johnson County Detention Center without bond.
