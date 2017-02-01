Scouts set to conduct food drive
The annual Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts food drive will begin on Saturday when local Scouts leave bags on the doorsteps of residences in Russellville neighborhoods. The Scouts will leave bags on doorsteps Saturday in hopes the residents will fill the bags with nonperishable food items, and return the bags to their doorstep on Feb. 11 for the scouts to pick up.
