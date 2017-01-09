Russellville High School Band To Perform At Inaugural Parade

Millions around the world will be tuning in later this month for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. Before the ceremony, a parade will take place along Pennsylvania Avenue, and one local band will be part of the festivities. Around 180 students at Russellville High School are practicing their instruments and gearing up to travel to the inauguration ceremony.

