Russellville High School Band To Perform At Inaugural Parade
Millions around the world will be tuning in later this month for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. Before the ceremony, a parade will take place along Pennsylvania Avenue, and one local band will be part of the festivities. Around 180 students at Russellville High School are practicing their instruments and gearing up to travel to the inauguration ceremony.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Rockie
|69
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan 13
|Curious04
|1
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec 24
|doughnuts
|1
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|jeneen (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Trucker dave
|2
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
