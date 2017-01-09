Russellville High School Band To Perf...

Russellville High School Band To Perform At Inaugural Parade

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Millions around the world will be tuning in later this month for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. Before the ceremony, a parade will take place along Pennsylvania Avenue, and one local band will be part of the festivities. Around 180 students at Russellville High School are practicing their instruments and gearing up to travel to the inauguration ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Mon Rockie 69
Ashley Climate? Jan 13 Curious04 1
News ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo... Dec 24 doughnuts 1
questions (Nov '15) Dec '16 Bobby 2
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
jeneen (Dec '09) Dec '16 Trucker dave 2
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC