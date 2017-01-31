Russellville chamber honors Sorrells
The Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday at the Cyclone Arena honored and recognized the 2016 Citizen of the Year -- Jamie Sorrells. Sorrells was announced the Citizen of the Year by Dr. Finley Turner, the 2015 Citizen of the Year.
