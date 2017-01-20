Relay for Life fashion show success

Relay for Life fashion show success

The first annual Relay for Life fashion show was conducted last Saturday at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Russellville. "We absolutely plan on making this an annual event and look forward to growing it every year," Charlia Pack, Relay for Life chair, said.

