Relay for Life fashion show success
The first annual Relay for Life fashion show was conducted last Saturday at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Russellville. "We absolutely plan on making this an annual event and look forward to growing it every year," Charlia Pack, Relay for Life chair, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan 13
|Curious04
|1
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec '16
|doughnuts
|1
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC