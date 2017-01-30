Project Search program to open in Rus...

Project Search program to open in Russellville

Friday Jan 27

Katie Baker, Friendship Community Care director of employment and day programs and Jim Davidson, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center CEO, recently announced their businesses will participate in the Project Search internship program. Project Search is a program for young adults with a variety of developmental and intellectual disabilities, ages 18-22, but individuals in the 23-30 age range can be included if funding is available to support participants that are beyond school eligibility, according to Project Search's website.

Russellville, AR

