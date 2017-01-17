Petition to block The Arbors moves fo...

Petition to block The Arbors moves forward

A spokesman for Marina Road residents who are opposed to the construction of an upscale assisted living facility in their area said over 1,300 signatures were turned into the City Clerk's Office for a possible referendum. Jim Knight said about 1,347 signatures were delivered to the city.

