Other days
At the first alarm, which rang shortly after Sunday school exercises, Superintendent John H. Hinemon made a round of the buildings to discover the fire before turning in an alarm to the city department. Instead of fire he found that the students had quietly and promptly formed fire lines, under control of boys and were waiting the word to march out of the buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec 24
|doughnuts
|1
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec 15
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|Help
|12
|jeneen (Dec '09)
|Dec 12
|Trucker dave
|2
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
|looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Friendlyguy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC