New driver's testing facility opens Feb. 1
The grand opening of the new driver's license testing facility in Russellville will be on Feb.1. The new facility is located at 765 Hob Nob Road. The testing schedule will be: knowledge tests from 8-11:30 a.m. and road tests from 1-4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
