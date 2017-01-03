Murder suspect gets new attorney
A man arrested last March for the murder of a Russellville woman had a judge recently appoint a new attorney to represent him. Katherine S. Streett was appointed by Circuit Judge Charles "Ed" Clawson Jr. to defend Scotty Ray Gardner, 56, who is currently being held without bond in the Arkansas Department of Correction on a parole violation.
