Latest Marina Road development sparks more opposition
For the second time since last October, home and property owners told the Russellville Planning Commission on Monday they did not approve of a proposal to rezone land at Marina Road and Jennifer Lane from residential to a planned unit development . For an hour and a half, commissioners listened to people tell them why they believed the 20-unit development of residential homes on approximately 3.27 acres would decrease their property values.
