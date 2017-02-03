Latest Marina Road development sparks...

Latest Marina Road development sparks more opposition

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Courier

For the second time since last October, home and property owners told the Russellville Planning Commission on Monday they did not approve of a proposal to rezone land at Marina Road and Jennifer Lane from residential to a planned unit development . For an hour and a half, commissioners listened to people tell them why they believed the 20-unit development of residential homes on approximately 3.27 acres would decrease their property values.

