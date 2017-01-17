Lady Cyclones lose to Harrison

Lady Cyclones lose to Harrison

Wednesday Jan 11

The Russellville Lady Cyclones trailed by as many as 14 points but pulled within a field goal during their 45-40 loss to the Harrison Lady Golden Goblins on Tuesday inside the Spook House. Sabra Farrow came of the bench to hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to spark a furious comeback by the Lady Cyclones.

Russellville, AR

