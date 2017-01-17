Lady Cyclones lose to Harrison
The Russellville Lady Cyclones trailed by as many as 14 points but pulled within a field goal during their 45-40 loss to the Harrison Lady Golden Goblins on Tuesday inside the Spook House. Sabra Farrow came of the bench to hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to spark a furious comeback by the Lady Cyclones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Rockie
|69
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan 13
|Curious04
|1
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec 24
|doughnuts
|1
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|jeneen (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Trucker dave
|2
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC