Lady Cyclones lose to Harrison

The Russellville Lady Cyclones trailed by as many as 14 points but pulled within a field goal during their 45-40 loss to the Harrison Lady Golden Goblins on Tuesday inside the Spook House. Sabra Farrow came of the bench to hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to spark a furious comeback by the Lady Cyclones.

