Icon Communications Executive Houser Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud
Blaine Francis Houser, a senior vice president of Icon Communications in Russellville, waived indictment and pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of mail fraud in a case that cost his employer more than a quarter million dollars.
