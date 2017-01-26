Harvel new president/CEO of Chamber and AVAED
Paul Harvel, who has over 50 years of experience working with chambers of commerce, was recently hired as the president and CEO of both the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Valley Alliance for Economic Development . Harvel worked for six years on the staff of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.
