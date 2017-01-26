Harvel new president/CEO of Chamber a...

Harvel new president/CEO of Chamber and AVAED

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Courier

Paul Harvel, who has over 50 years of experience working with chambers of commerce, was recently hired as the president and CEO of both the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Valley Alliance for Economic Development . Harvel worked for six years on the staff of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Jan 16 Rockie 69
Ashley Climate? Jan 13 Curious04 1
News ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo... Dec '16 doughnuts 1
questions (Nov '15) Dec '16 Bobby 2
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,358,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC