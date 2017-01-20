Harvel, chamber and AVAED goals planned

With the hire of a new president and CEO for the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Valley Alliance for Economic Development comes more goals. After Jeff Pipkin, former president and CEO of the Russellville chamber and AVAED, resigned from his position last August, the chamber and AVAED separated for an interim period until they decided what they would do, according to Paul Harvel, the new president and CEO for both organizations.

