Golden Suns beat SOSU
A 10-0 run to end the first half sent nationally 13th-ranked Arkansas Tech University to a 69-51 Great American Conference women's basketball victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State University at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville on Thursday night. The Golden Suns made just 10 of their first 33 field goal tries, but they shook off any rust from a month-long holiday break by making five consecutive shots to close the first half.
