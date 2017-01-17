Generous donation to send HS band to Washington, D.C.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR - An Arkansas high school band has raised enough money to march at the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Parade. The Russellville Band Boosters set up a gofundme campaign to raise $150,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan 13
|Curious04
|1
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec 24
|doughnuts
|1
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|jeneen (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Trucker dave
|2
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC