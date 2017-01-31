Female held against will
Russellville police responded at approximately 2:25 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block of North Arkansas Avenue, Best Western, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a female who said she had been held against her will and beaten by a man.
