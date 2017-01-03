Drivers no longer test at Hughes Center
The Hughes Community Center in Russellville played host to the last driver's exam given by the Arkansas State Police on Dec. 30 - a tradition with a history of over 40 years that could be traced back as far as 1972. Soon, a new facility will be open in Russellville where eager teens and residents can take their exams for learner's permits and driver's licenses.
