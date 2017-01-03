Drivers no longer test at Hughes Center

Drivers no longer test at Hughes Center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Courier

The Hughes Community Center in Russellville played host to the last driver's exam given by the Arkansas State Police on Dec. 30 - a tradition with a history of over 40 years that could be traced back as far as 1972. Soon, a new facility will be open in Russellville where eager teens and residents can take their exams for learner's permits and driver's licenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo... Dec 24 doughnuts 1
questions (Nov '15) Dec 15 Bobby 2
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec 13 Help 12
jeneen (Dec '09) Dec 12 Trucker dave 2
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15) Oct '16 Friendlyguy 2
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC