DREAM remembered

Sunday Jan 15

A day's worth of events took place at numerous locations throughout Russellville on Saturday to celebrate and honor Martin Luther King, Jr. The morning began with the Pink Rose Arts and Civics Club 17th annual Bridge the Gap program at the New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church with an inspirational program that featured Brandon T. Wright, John Paul Davis and Randy Hendrix. Wright, director of Norman Career Services at Arkansas Tech University and board member of River Valley United Way, earned a bachelor's and master's degree from ATU and played on the football team.

