Community people: Randal Crouch, Lyle Hawkins and St Johns fourth and fifth grade classes

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Courier

The fourth and fifth grade classes at St. John Catholic School in Russellville visited with two witnesses to the Central High School Integration Crisis. Randal Crouch and Lyle Hawkins shared their experiences with the students as part of a study of civil rights.

