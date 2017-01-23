Community people: Randal Crouch, Lyle Hawkins and St Johns fourth and fifth grade classes
The fourth and fifth grade classes at St. John Catholic School in Russellville visited with two witnesses to the Central High School Integration Crisis. Randal Crouch and Lyle Hawkins shared their experiences with the students as part of a study of civil rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan 13
|Curious04
|1
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec '16
|doughnuts
|1
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC