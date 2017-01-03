Carruth to run for council seat

Carruth to run for council seat

Two Russellville residents have said they will run for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat on the City Council in a special election later this year, including a former alderman and the wife of a former alderman and mayor. The late Phil Carruth filed for the position last summer and was unopposed, but passed away in September.

