Atkins approves '17 budget

Atkins approves '17 budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

The Atkins City Council approved a 2017 budget during its December meeting with income of $1,564,750 and expenses totaling $1,156,095. Among the expenditures ending balances within separate budgets are Administrative, $425,068; Police, $537,340; Fire, $117,975; Recreation, $61,712; Cemetery Fund, $82,370; Rural Fire Department, $63,880; Fire Truck Fund, $185,094; and Street Department, $648,970.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo... Dec 24 doughnuts 1
questions (Nov '15) Dec 15 Bobby 2
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec 13 Help 12
jeneen (Dec '09) Dec 12 Trucker dave 2
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15) Oct '16 Friendlyguy 2
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC