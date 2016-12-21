Atkins approves '17 budget
The Atkins City Council approved a 2017 budget during its December meeting with income of $1,564,750 and expenses totaling $1,156,095. Among the expenditures ending balances within separate budgets are Administrative, $425,068; Police, $537,340; Fire, $117,975; Recreation, $61,712; Cemetery Fund, $82,370; Rural Fire Department, $63,880; Fire Truck Fund, $185,094; and Street Department, $648,970.
