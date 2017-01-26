5th generation Condley

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Courier

Leonard and Wanda Taylor of Hector announced the birth of their great-great-grandson, Aiden Kade Condley, born Jan. 4. Aiden is the son of Greg and Jessica Condley of Dover, the grandson of Dennis and Jannie Condley of Russellville, and the great-grandson of the late Jimmy and Peggy Condley.

