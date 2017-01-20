2017 is a new year to be 'elite'
As we turn the page on 2016 and look forward to 2017, I am reminded that we have so many things to look forward to each year in the Arkansas River Valley. As 2017 starts, I would like to wish good health and good fortune to all of our readers in the coming year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec 24
|doughnuts
|1
|questions (Nov '15)
|Dec 15
|Bobby
|2
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|Help
|12
|jeneen (Dec '09)
|Dec 12
|Trucker dave
|2
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
|looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Friendlyguy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC