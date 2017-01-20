2017 is a new year to be 'elite'

2017 is a new year to be 'elite'

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Courier

As we turn the page on 2016 and look forward to 2017, I am reminded that we have so many things to look forward to each year in the Arkansas River Valley. As 2017 starts, I would like to wish good health and good fortune to all of our readers in the coming year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo... Dec 24 doughnuts 1
questions (Nov '15) Dec 15 Bobby 2
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec 13 Help 12
jeneen (Dec '09) Dec 12 Trucker dave 2
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15) Oct '16 Friendlyguy 2
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC