Yet another extension request for con...

Yet another extension request for convention center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Courier

Russellville Mayor Randy Horton said Friday he felt sometimes like he is the only person who still supports construction of a convention center here. The Russellville City Council voted to table until next month a resolution that would amend the agreement with David Hunt, CEO of Hunt Properties Inc., concerning the convention center project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo... 4 hr doughnuts 1
Anyone know about Adullam Youth Outreach Thu Russellvillenative 8
questions (Nov '15) Dec 15 Bobby 2
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec 13 Help 12
jeneen (Dec '09) Dec 12 Trucker dave 2
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov 28 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC