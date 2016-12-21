Wilderness photographer to visit ATU
Wilderness photographer Tim Ernst will present a program entitled "Arkansas In My Own Backyard" on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Arkansas Tech University. The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall, which is located at 1605 Coliseum Drive in Russellville.
