State school's band to play for Trump

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: NWAonline

The Russellville High School band will travel to the nation's capital next month to perform in Republican President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade, the band said Tuesday. In a statement about 4:30 p.m. on social media, the band said it had had been notified earlier in the day of its participation in the parade, which is held the afternoon of the incoming president's swearing-in ceremony Jan 20. The announcement noted that the Russellville band had participated in inaugural parades two times before for Democratic presidents -- in 1977 for President Jimmy Carter and in 1997 for President Bill Clinton.

Read more at NWAonline.

