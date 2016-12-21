Schaeffer named firefighter of 2016
There's no doubt John Schaeffer stays busy as the captain of the Pottsville Fire Department for four years, volunteer firefighter for six years, the owner of The Granite Shop in Russellville and a member of the Pottsville Planning and Zoning Commission. Now, he holds the title of the first Pottsville Firefighter of the Year.
