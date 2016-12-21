Russellville School Board gives green light to ROTC program
The Russellville School Board approved plans for Russellville High School to begin an Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program during Tuesday night's regular meeting. JROTC is a federal program that "teaches students character education, student achievement, wellness, leadership, and diversity," according the the program website.
