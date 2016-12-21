Russellville School Board gives green...

Russellville School Board gives green light to ROTC program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Courier

The Russellville School Board approved plans for Russellville High School to begin an Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program during Tuesday night's regular meeting. JROTC is a federal program that "teaches students character education, student achievement, wellness, leadership, and diversity," according the the program website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo... 17 hr doughnuts 1
Anyone know about Adullam Youth Outreach Thu Russellvillenative 8
questions (Nov '15) Dec 15 Bobby 2
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec 13 Help 12
jeneen (Dec '09) Dec 12 Trucker dave 2
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov 28 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC