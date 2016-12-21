RHS band headed to inauguration

RHS band headed to inauguration

The Russellville High School band received exciting news and got an early Christmas present Tuesday. Band members and director Dewayne Dove learned that RHS had been selected to march in the 2017 Inaugural Parade.

