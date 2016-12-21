Police: man strikes child over television
Demontre L. Duncan, 24, was arrested after allegedly striking a 9-year-old boy in the face for trying to turn on a children's show on the television. Russellville police responded to a call on Nov. 28 on the 700 block of East F Street.
