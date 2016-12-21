Soul2Soul, a gym and fitness center in Russellville, conducted its annual plank challenge on Dec. 2. This year proceeds from the challenge went to The Call of Pope County , a local religious based organization that assists families with foster care and adoption. Nikki Graybill, owner of Soul2Soul, said the challenge went really well and there was a good turnout of people to watch the challenge.

