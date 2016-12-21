/ Patricia Spears The last day for the Salvation Army Red ...
The last day for the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers will be Saturday. The red kettles are at 14 locations across Russellville, including two in Dardanelle at Walmart and Harps.
