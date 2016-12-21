Lufile's block helps ATU evade WWU

A blocked shot by Bennie Lufile with seven seconds remaining helped clinch Arkansas Tech University's 78-74 non-conference men's basketball victory over William Woods University at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville on Wednesday night. The Wonder Boys led 74-64 with 2:01 left, but the Owls made it more than interesting with a 10-2 run.

