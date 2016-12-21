JA plans '17 Children's Benefit Ball

JA plans '17 Children's Benefit Ball

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Courier

The Junior Auxiliary of Russellville, a nonprofit organization that encourages members to render charitable services, announced its 2017 Children's Benefit Ball will be conducted on Feb. 25, 2017, at the L.V. Williamson Boys and Girls Club in Russellville. The majority of the projects and grants provided by JA throughout the year are funded by the chapter's annual ball -- Lunch Buddies, JA members provide support to local elementary students; Milk and Cookies with Santa; Teacher Assisted Grants, grants that provide opportunities for teachers in the Russellville School District to fund innovative projects for their classrooms; partnership with the local Food 4 Kids program; and more.

