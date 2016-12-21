Fundraiser to benefit Russ Bus at Pediatrics Plus

A fundraiser benefiting the Russ Bus will be from 1-2 p.m. today at Pediatrics Plus on North Sidney Avenue in Russellville. The fundraiser, called The Three C's, will be conducted by brothers, Logan Drittler, 12, and Kasey Drittler, 9 and will have coffee, cocoa and chocolate bars for sale.

