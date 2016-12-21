Fashion show to benefit Relay for Life
The first annual Relay for Life Fashion Show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2017, at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Russellville. Charlia Pack, Relay for Life chair, said they are excited to host their first fashion show, an idea she got two months ago after attending a fashion show Cato had at its store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
